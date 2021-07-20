Jewish gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman has had quite the week. For those who follow Raisman, 27, on Instagram, you may know that she really loves her dog, Mylo, whom she rescued from a shelter in October 2020. After seeing this photo of Mylo as a puppy, along with other posts of the sweet pair, we also fell in love.
Alas, like so many dogs, the 1-year-old pup is apparently extremely afraid of fireworks. So much so, in fact, that he ran away the night of July 3, as many communities celebrated with fireworks on that evening.
Naturally, Raisman was devastated. Her social media platforms became dedicated to finding her dog, raising awareness to all her Boston-area followers that she was looking for Mylo.
According to PetAmberAlert.com, the holiday is one of the busiest days for animal shelters. “Animal control officials across the country report a 30% increase in lost pets each year between July 4th and 6th.”
