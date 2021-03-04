Amazon has drawn some Fuehrer fury — over a logo featuring a cardboard box and a piece of tape.
The ecommerce giant released a new logo for its smartphone app on Monday after some users compared the former logo to Hitler’s mustache.
The former logo featured a piece of tape with ragged edges above the company’s trademark curved arrow to mimic a taped-up cardboard box. But users said the juxtaposition brought images of Hitler to mind, with the tape as his mustache and the arrow as his mouth.
Read the full story HERE.