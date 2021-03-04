Amazon logo

The old Amazon logo, left, shown next to the new one.

 Screenshot

Amazon has drawn some Fuehrer fury — over a logo featuring a cardboard box and a piece of tape.

The ecommerce giant released a new logo for its smartphone app on Monday after some users compared the former logo to Hitler’s mustache.

The former logo featured a piece of tape with ragged edges above the company’s trademark curved arrow to mimic a taped-up cardboard box. But users said the juxtaposition brought images of Hitler to mind, with the tape as his mustache and the arrow as his mouth.

Read the full story HERE

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags