Amy Schumer took a jab at Hilaria Baldwin over her dubious Spanish accent amid accusations the Boston-born yoga guru has been faking her ancestry for years.
“I get it. I went to Spain a couple times and loved it too,” the comedian, 39, wrote Sunday in a since-deleted Instagram post of a photo of herself in sunglasses and oversize beach hat.
The post included a cucumber emoji — a thinly veiled reference to Baldwin, 36, “forgetting” the English word for the vegetable during a “Today” show segment.
