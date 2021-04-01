Amy Schumer celebrated getting her COVID-19 vaccine in style.
The comedian, 39, put on her “fanciest dress” — a gold sequin long-sleeved mini — to get the shot on Sunday, as she shared on her Instagram Stories.
It appears the star had to modify the red carpet-worthy frock by ripping a hole in the sleeve in order to get the shot in her arm. (Cold-shoulder trendsetter Dolly Parton would surely approve.)
Schumer’s sparkling look is actually part of a bigger charity movement; she called on others to post pictures of themselves getting vaccinated in their best garb to support Pencils for Kids, Inc.
The actress put on an impromptu comedy show for the volunteers at her vaccination site while she waited for her dose.
