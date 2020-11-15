Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper's sons are on the way to being besties! Cooper called in to SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live earlier this week and the pair recounted a sweet moment between their sons. Cohen welcomed his 1-year-old son, Ben, last year, while Cooper's 6-month-old son, Wyatt, arrived back in April.
"For the last couple months [I have] been taking Ben over on Saturday or Sunday to have a little hangout with Wyatt for a couple hours," Cohen, 52, said. "I feel like for the first few times, Ben didn't really want anything to do with Wyatt, or to even acknowledge him. But I feel like last night was kind of a milestone."
"It was sweet," Cooper, 53, agreed. "I was playing with them both and then [Ben] kissed Wyatt on the cheek and hugged him and it was so cute. He did that a couple of times. My heart kind of melted."
Cohen called the sweet moment "a breakthrough" between the boys.
