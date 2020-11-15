Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper's sons are on the way to being besties! Cooper called in to SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live earlier this week and the pair recounted a sweet moment between their sons. Cohen welcomed his 1-year-old son, Ben, last year, while Cooper's 6-month-old son, Wyatt, arrived back in April.

"For the last couple months [I have] been taking Ben over on Saturday or Sunday to have a little hangout with Wyatt for a couple hours," Cohen, 52, said. "I feel like for the first few times, Ben didn't really want anything to do with Wyatt, or to even acknowledge him. But I feel like last night was kind of a milestone."

"It was sweet," Cooper, 53, agreed. "I was playing with them both and then [Ben] kissed Wyatt on the cheek and hugged him and it was so cute. He did that a couple of times. My heart kind of melted."

Cohen called the sweet moment "a breakthrough" between the boys.

