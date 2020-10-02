Beanie Feldstein and brother Jonah Hill are celebrating their nephews!
On Sunday, the Booksmart actress, 27, posted a sweet photo on Instagram in which she smiled while posing with her young nephews Joshua and Charlie for 13-year-old Josh's bar mitzvah. In the photo, Hill, 36, and Feldstein wrap their arms around the boys while dressed up for the occasion.
"endlessly proud of this bar mitzvah boy," Feldstein captioned the post. "(also hugging my three favorite guys after 7 months of not being able to was heaven)."
Feldstein and Hill's mother Sharon also shared a family photo from the gathering, writing on Instagram that her oldest grandson has a "poised, kind, powerful yet gentle way about him."
