She's the greatest star! Beanie Feldstein will play Fanny Brice in Funny Girl on Broadway. Michael Mayer directs the new production, which features a revised book by Harvey Fierstein. Performances are set to begin in spring 2022 at a theater to be announced. Additional casting is to come.
"The first time I played Fanny Brice was at my third birthday party, in a head-to-toe leopard print outfit my mom made for me," Feldstein said. "So, it’s safe to say that stepping into this iconic role, on Broadway and not in my family’s backyard, is truly my lifelong dream come true. I am immensely grateful to be able to do so alongside such a remarkable creative team, and cannot wait for audiences to get back in theaters again!”
