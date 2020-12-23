Ben & Jerry’s co-founder Ben Cohen is fighting to free WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and is working with nonprofit, Assange Defense.
“Assange is a very principled person who risked his personal well-being to let everyone know what our country is doing in our name and with our money,” Cohen tells Page Six. “I think that we have a right to know that. He published something that the government didn’t want people to know. And now the government wants to kill the messenger and they are literally doing that.”
Assange, who has been indicted on 17 charges of espionage, is currently being held at London’s Belmarsh prison, which is experiencing a Covid outbreak. He is awaiting a judge’s decision on whether he will be extradited to the US.
