It’s time to “run amok” with the original Sanderson Sisters . . . again.
After rumors floated earlier this year that the cult classic “Hocus Pocus” will get a highly anticipated sequel on Disney+, Bette Midler — the original Winifred Sanderson — has confirmed that she, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will also return to their spellbinding roles.
Midler, 74, recently appeared on Fox 5’s “Good Day New York” and dropped a major hint when asked about whether or not she would be returning for a new installment.
Read the full story HERE.