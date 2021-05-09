Two of our favorite Jewish comedians, Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish, are apparently BFFs. If that’s not kvell-worthy enough, the pair stars in a new, super-Jewish movie. That’s right — we’ll get to enjoy their incredible chemistry and comedic chops in a full-length feature film.
Here Today is directed and produced by Crystal, and co-written by Crystal with veteran Jewish comedy writer Alan Zweibel. Crystal tantalizingly describes the film as a “romantic comedy without the romance.” It comes out May 7, and while I tried to curb my expectations when I heard of this almost too-good-to-be-true project, I have to admit that the first trailer looks very promising.
The movie, which was filmed in the pandemic-free days of 2019, stars Crystal as Charlie Berns, an aging comedy writer, who meets street singer Emma Payge (Haddish) after she buys a meal with him at a charity auction for a whopping $22. After an allergic reaction to shellfish (allergic to treyf? It doesn’t get more Jewish than that!) sends her to the hospital, Emma misleads medical staff into believing that Charlie is her father, and a special friendship blossoms.
Read the full story HERE.