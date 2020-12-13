Bob Dylan has sold his entire songwriting catalog to Universal Music Publishing Group for an undisclosed price that’s estimated to be more than $300 million, The New York Times reports.
Dylan has had control over nearly all of his songwriting copyrights throughout his career, and the new deal encompasses over 600 songs up through his most recent album, Rough and Rowdy Ways. UMPG reportedly negotiated the deal directly with Dylan.
“It’s no secret that the art of songwriting is the fundamental key to all great music, nor is it a secret that Bob is one of the very greatest practitioners of that art,” Universal Music Group’s CEO Lucian Grainge said in a statement.
