I don’t know about you, but I breathe a huge sigh of relief every time one of my heroes gets a Covid-19 vaccine. I broke out into a little dance when I found out Judy Blume got her second shot this Valentine’s Day, and, like the rest of the country, I was happy beyond belief to watch Dolly Patron get her shot in a sparkly DIY cold shoulder top.
Thank you @dollyparton for inspiring me to record my own vaccination song. #covidvacccine #ᴠᴀᴄᴄɪɴᴇssᴀᴠᴇʟɪᴠᴇs pic.twitter.com/h2BxnF2NQP— Carole King (@Carole_King) March 8, 2021
So, naturally, I got the thrill of a lifetime when I watched Jewish icon Carole King get her Covid shot this Monday. And judging by the video evidence of it, the singer-songwriter was pretty thrilled herself! The 79-year-old, who is responsible for pretty much all of our favorite tunes, posted a video this morning of her receiving the vaccine, and her excitement was palpable. You could hear it in her voice and see it in her smiling eyes, even as her mouth and nose were covered with a very appropriate mask decorated with musical notes.
“I’m getting my vaccine!” King happily exclaims as the needle quickly and efficiently went into her arm.
