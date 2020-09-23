Seemingly-ageless actor Paul Rudd helped out his old pal New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo by imploring millennials to wear masks in a new coronavirus PSA.
The 51-year-old star dressed up as a “certified young person” — leaning in to social media jokes about his still-youthful look — saying that Cuomo, whom he calls “Cuoms,” tasked him with telling young people to take precautions amid the pandemic.
“A few days ago I was talking on the iPhone with my homie Governor Cuomo, and he’s just going off about how us millennials need to wear masks. Because, get this, apparently a lot of COVID is transmitted by us millennials,” Rudd deadpans.
