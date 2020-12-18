Supermodel, food writer, and sassy Twitter star Chrissy Teigen celebrated Hanukkah for the first time this year. And truly? It’s one of the sweetest odes to the Festival of Lights we’ve ever seen.
First things first: No, Teigen is not Jewish — or at least has never identified as such, even though her paternal grandmother may be (more on that later). But she has spent the last few years collaborating on cookbooks with Adeena Sussman, a very Jewish author of very Jewish cookbooks like Tahini and Sababa.
Teigen and Adeena are now working on a third book, which means Sussman is currently spending a lot of time in the Legend-Teigen kitchen. Yesterday, for the first night of Hanukkah, Sussman came over to fry up a storm, for Chrissy, husband John Legend, their kids Luna and Miles, and Chrissy’s mom Pepper.
