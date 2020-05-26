Courteney Cox

A young boy from the United Kingdom got the shock of his life when he was paid a visit by one of his idols on an episode of The Late, Late Show with James Corden.

Thirteen-year-old Naftali Arden of Borehamwood, England, is a super-fan of the popular TV series Friends, and has seen it in its entirety no less than seven times. He originally planned to have a Friends-themed bar mitzvah, complete with a foosball table resembling the iconic table characters Chandler and Joey had in their apartment.

Read the full story HERE

