Dan Levy

Levy

Take that, Camp WTF!

Dan Levy’s mom wants his former kid-camp cabin mates — or at least the ones who tortured him — to know he’s hosting “Saturday Night Live.”

“This goes out to the bully punks at Camp WTF who made life miserable for a certain cabin-mate back in the summer of ’96 – just because he was different,” Deborah Devine posted in a pre-gig tweet, comically obscuring the name of the camp in question.

“Well after all these years I have just 7 words to say to you: ‘Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!”

The tweet was retweeted by Levy himself, along with one word: “Moms,” and a heart emoji.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags