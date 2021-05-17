Dan Levy is not here for fake news – especially regarding the wellbeing of his father.
“Eugene Levy was such a gift,” an alleged fan of “Schitt’s Creek” wrote in a now deleted tweet. “It’s so sad to watch knowing he is no longer here.”
The younger Levy was quick to shut them down, tweeting, “News to me.”
Thankfully, it seems the gaffe was just a misunderstanding. “Sorry all I seriously thought he had passed. I’m glad I am wrong,” the fan wrote after the younger Levy responded to her original tweet. “I was sitting here watching the show super sad.”
The 37-year-old “Schitt’s Creek” co-creator hasn’t responded to the apology.
