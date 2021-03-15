They’ll finally be there for you.
The much-delayed — and anticipated — “Friends” reunion on HBO Max will finally be taped “in a little over a month,” according to cast member David Schwimmer.
The 54-year-old actor, who played nerdy paleontologist Ross Geller on NBC’s 1994 to 2004 sitcom, revealed the updated plans Wednesday during an interview with SiriusXM host Andy Cohen.
When asked about where things stand on the project, Schwimmer spilled the beans.
“Oh, it’s happening. Actually, in a little over a month, I’m heading out to LA,” he said. “So, finally, I mean, we figured out a way to film it safely, and there’s going to be a portion of it that we film outside because of, you know, for safety protocols.”
Read the full story HERE.