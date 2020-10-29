Debra Messing has a very simple explanation for why she invited a 93-year-old Auschwitz survivor on her podcast: President Donald Trump.
In her own form of protest, Messing invited Dr. Edith Eva Eger, a Holocaust survivor turned clinical psychologist, onto her podcast “The Dissenters.” Named in honor of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the show features 21 dissenters whom Messing and her co-host Mandana Dayani admire, including civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, actress Jane Fonda and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.
Messing said she chose to bring Eger on her podcast after seeing President Trump refuse to denounce white nationalists.
