Famed sex therapist Dr. Ruth Westheimer is trying to get a one-woman show about her life, “Becoming Dr. Ruth,” to Broadway.
Westheimer was in the house at the Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor on Saturday to see Tony nominee Tovah Feldshuh in the role, and did a surprise Q&A session after to answer questions and try to raise funds.
“I think if we could get Tovah with this story of mine to the Museum of Jewish Heritage, it would be like a gravestone for my family who don’t have graves,” Westheimer, whose family was lost in the Holocaust, told the crowd.
