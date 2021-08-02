Sasha Farber is showing his support for his former Dancing With the Stars partner, Simone Biles.
ET exclusively spoke with the 37-year-old professional dancer on Tuesday, just hours after news broke that Biles withdrew from the team gymnastics competition at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The two previously competed together on season 24 of DWTS, and Farber helped Biles choreograph her Olympic floor routine.
"I feel so much love for her. It was weird because I couldn't believe it at first, but at the same time, I've never been to an Olympics, so I don't know [what it's like]," Farber told ET of how he reacted to Biles' exit. "The pressure must be out of this world. Not only that, she's literally holding all of America on her shoulders."
