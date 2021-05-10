Washington’s National Cathedral, known for its role during presidential inaugurations and other days of national import, is honoring Elie Wiesel, the Nobel Peace Laureate and Holocaust memoirist with a bust, making him the first Jew to be so honored.
Or maybe not the first, depending on where you sit.
“I would say he is the first 20th-century Jewish person,” the cathedral’s dean, Rev. Randy Hollerith, said when asked how Wiesel came to be the first Jew to earn a sculpted depiction at the cathedral.
Asked if he was referring to Jesus and some of the apostles, who also make appearances in statues and in busts in the Washington landmark, Hollerith said yes.
“I’m just being a little not quite tongue in cheek, it is accurate to say there are others,” he said in an interview on Monday.
There are also depictions of Jewish prophets, including Noah, Joab, Isaiah and Jeremiah, on the cathedral’s stained glass windows.
