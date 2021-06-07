We are so excited for Jewish “Shameless” actress Emmy Rossum, 34, who just announced the birth of her first child!
In an Instagram post this Tuesday, May 26, Rossum shared a black and white pregnancy shot and told her followers that, on the previous morning, her daughter had been born.
“On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world,” she wrote. The actress had not previously announced her pregnancy (perhaps Jewish superstition is to blame?) so this was a big and very delightful surprise!
The post includes three photos: Rossum standing alone with her baby bump; Rossum in the same pregnancy photoshoot being embraced by her husband, television director Sam Esmail; and a photo of their new baby’s footprint. So precious!
Read the full story HERE.