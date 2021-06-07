Emmy Rossum
We are so excited for Jewish “Shameless” actress Emmy Rossum, 34, who just announced the birth of her first child!

In an Instagram post this Tuesday, May 26, Rossum shared a black and white pregnancy shot and told her followers that, on the previous morning, her daughter had been born.

“On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world,” she wrote. The actress had not previously announced her pregnancy (perhaps Jewish superstition is to blame?) so this was a big and very delightful surprise!

The post includes three photos: Rossum standing alone with her baby bump; Rossum in the same pregnancy photoshoot being embraced by her husband, television director Sam Esmail; and a photo of their new baby’s footprint. So precious!

