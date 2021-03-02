Josh Ostrovsky, a.k.a. The Fat Jew, and wife Caitlin King welcomed a baby boy named Buddy Kobe King last week, they announced on Sunday.
King posted a photo to her Instagram of herself breastfeeding her new bundle of joy while enjoying a chicken nugget in the hospital with the caption, “been a crazy couple of days.”
And on Sunday, she posted a photo of Ostrovsky pretending to bite into the newborn, who was dressed in a sandwich costume, with the caption, “this what happens when you leave @thefatjewish in charge of the birth announcement.”
