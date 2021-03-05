B’sha’ah tovah! Wonder Woman‘s Gal Gadot just announced that she’s pregnant with her third child — a younger sibling for Alma, 9, and Maya, 3.
In a moving Instagram post — in which the Israeli actress revealed her two daughters’ faces for the first time on social media — Gadot announced her pregnancy to the world. In the lovely family picture, the two young girls, along with Gadot’s husband and collaborator, Jaron Varsano, are seen cradling Gadot’s belly.
The caption reads simply, “Here we go again,” along with a heart emoji, a raised hand emoji, and an evil eye emoji because, of course, Jewish expecting mommas have to go to ward off that evil eye! Pu pu pu!
Read the full story HERE.