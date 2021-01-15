The anticipation for Wonder Woman 1984, the sequel for the beloved 2017 movie that had us all falling in love with Israeli star Gal Gadot, was great. Unfortunately, the wide consensus seems to be that the latest installment of the superhero franchise is… well, not so great, to say the least. While Wonder Woman 1984 is the biggest box office success of the pandemic, the movie has been widely panned by critics and disappointed viewers on Twitter.
Yet there is one thing about the movie, which is currently available on HBO Max, that we just can’t help but find absolutely delightful: a final scene featuring Gal Gadot and her entire adorable Jewish family. Yes, that includes daughters Alma and Maya, whose faces Gadot and her husband, Yaron Varsano, usually keep away from the public. What a treat!
Read the full story here.