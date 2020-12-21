Beachwood, OH (44122)

Today

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.