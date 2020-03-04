It's Haim time! On Monday (March 2), Haim took to social media to reveal the title, cover art and release date for their upcoming third album, Women in Music Pt. III.
order up. our new album Women In Music Pt.III out 4/24/20. cover shot by PTA. produced by d, @matsor and @arielrechtshaid “the steps” out tomorrow. https://t.co/MtFJ9e6kK3 pic.twitter.com/lD4WYNvvCz— HAIM (@HAIMtheband) March 2, 2020
"Order up. our new album Women In Music Pt.III out 4/24/20," the band shared on Instagram alongside a first look at the LP's cover art, which features the Haim sisters (Esme, Danielle and Alana) clad in aprons and posing behind an old-fashioned deli counter.
