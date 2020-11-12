Wow. Who knew “Maoz Tzur,” the Hanukkah classic also known as “Rock of Ages,” could make us cry?
Well, this new version of the song, recorded by actor, singer, and yes, Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. (that’s Aaron Burr, sir!) and his Jewish wife, fellow Broadway actor Nicolette Robinson, certainly has got me misty-eyed.
It’s part of Odom Jr.’s very excellent new Christmas album, simply titled “The Christmas Album.” It’s so thrilling that he included this version of “Maoz Tzur” — this cover is smooth, romantic, and just so moving. It’s the perfect combination of the classic Christmas album piano sound with an even more classic Hanukkah song — and there’s a gorgeous jazzy piano interlude that just takes this song to new heights. Plus, the couple’s voices are flawless and positively angelic together.
