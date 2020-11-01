Harvey Weinstein has given up any hope of getting out of prison on bail, his lawyers say, but still thinks he’ll win an appeal, which the ex-movie mogul wants to be “the Sistine Chapel of appeals.”
Weinstein’s legal reps began building his appeal in February, after the disgraced honcho was convicted on rape charges. But the appeal was delayed by the pandemic.
Now Weinstein’s attorney, Arthur Aidala of Aidala Bertuna & Kamins, tells Page Six he expects the appeal to be filed by the end of this year.
Read the full story HERE.