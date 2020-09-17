Bar Refaeli
AP photo | Joel Ryan

An Israeli court sentenced top model Bar Refaeli on Sunday to nine months of community service and sentenced her mother to 16 months in prison, ending a prolonged tax evasion case that had sullied the image of a once-beloved national icon.

Refaeli entered the Tel Aviv courthouse in a beige T-shirt and wearing a light blue surgical face mask. She was accompanied by her father, Raffi, her mother, Tzipi, and flanked by lawyers. The 35-year-old Refaeli and her mother were convicted in July to offenses of evading paying taxes on income nearing $10 million.

