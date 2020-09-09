We all need some joy right now — and no one is better at delivering that then the iconic Israeli musician, Netta. I cried tears of happiness when she won the Eurovision song contest in 2018 with her feminist dance anthem, “Toy.” Honestly, I still get emotional whenever I hear the song!
And now, the Israeli electro-pop star has brought us some serious Disney magic, right when we need it most: a cover of Mary Poppins’ “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” that truly takes the delightful song from the 1964 musical about the magical nanny to the next level. And then a few more levels above it. Seriously, our queen, Netta, is giving Julie Andrews a serious run for her money!
