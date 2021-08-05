If you don’t already know Israeli mom and “Selling Sunset” star Maya Vander, 39, you absolutely should.
As one of eight ambitious real estate agents featured in the Netflix reality show about high-end real estate in Los Angeles, Vander manages to avoid interpersonal drama with her no-bullshit attitude and commitment to her family. In other words, we love her!
Vander’s desire to grow her family and find some work/life balance have been a major storyline in the series, which is currently filming its fourth and fifth seasons. Since the show began airing in March 2019, Vander has had two children with her husband, Dave (whom Vander only refers to as “my husband” on social media and the show): Aiden, 2, and Elle, 14 months.
Read the full story HERE.