There are so many reasons to love actress and Jewish mom Jamie Lee Curtis. But in case you need one more, we just learned that, in honor of her late father, Tony Curtis, the “Knives Out” and “Halloween” star is revitalizing her grandparents’ hometown synagogue in Mateszalka, Hungary.
Curtis, who is in Budapest filming her upcoming film Borderlands, shared her plans in an Instagram post on Sunday.
She announced that she will partner with the mayor of Mateszalka (pop. 16,532) to turn the synagogue where her grandparents once worshipped into a “community center for celebrations and art and music,” as she called it.
The synagogue, she wrote on Instagram, “is empty now, as the entire Jewish population was exterminated but the building stands as a living tribute to those who lived there and continue to live there.”
