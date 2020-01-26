Yael Grobglas

Jane the Virgin star Yael Grobglas just welcomed her first daughter. The Israeli actress, 35, posted to Instagram to share the news, writing, “Ok… I hope I do this right. Happy to announce the landing of our human-bean Arielle! Mother and daughter are doing well. Father’s weight is 165.”

What an amazing way to announce a birth: scant details, aside from her baby’s first name and — hilariously — her partner’s weight. Since 2006, Grobglas has been with her Israeli high school sweetheart, Artem Kroupenev. 

