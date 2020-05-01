The first major TV show about the coronavirus pandemic—written, shot, and produced remotely during said pandemic—is already on its way, courtesy of Orange Is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan. The show, titled Social Distance, will be a quarantine-themed anthology series for Netflix, according to Deadline.
The show’s creative team includes several OITNB alums, including Hilary Weisman Graham, who will serve as showrunner and executive producer, and Diego Velasco, who will direct and coexecutive produce. Tara Herrmann and Blake McCormick will also executive produce alongside Kohan. As one might assume, the series was produced virtually, Deadline notes, with Velasco directing remotely and the cast filming themselves at their homes.
Read the full story HERE.