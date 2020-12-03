Jeopardy! fans have been hard hit by the loss of Alex Trebek, who died of cancer on November 8 at age 80. But because the show films in advance — and Trebek kept filming until a week before his passing — the beloved longtime host is still with us until January 4, with new episodes airing on weeknights.
Just why are we writing about this iconic game show on Kveller? Well, Jewish questions and guests are not exactly rare on Jeopardy!. But last night, Nov. 30, the show had an entire category dedicated to Yiddish. The clueless contestants were clearly schvitzing — that’s “sweating” in Yiddish — and very much stumped.
Out of the five Yiddish questions, only two of the three contestants got two right. Let’s review them — read on and see how you would do!
