His name is Seinfeld. Jerry Seinfeld.
The 65-year-old comic channels legendary spy James Bond in a teaser for his upcoming Netflix stand-up special, “Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill,” which premieres May 5.
The trailer borrows from the infamous “Goldfinger” scene in which the title villain threatens to slice a tied-down 007 in half with a laser — starting at his crotch. It turns out Seinfeld’s nemesis, a one-eyed “super villain,” is having financial problems and wants Seinfeld to tell him how to earn “comedy-special money.”
