Jewish actress Ashley Tisdale is pregnant, and we’re so excited for her! The actress, singer, and lifestyle blogger announced in September 2020 that she is expecting her first child with her husband, Christopher French, a music producer for TV and movies.
The two announced the sex of their baby in October on Instagram, by cutting through a white-icing covered cake to reveal a pink interior. Given that pink was the signature color of Tisdale’s breakout character — Sharpay Evans in Disney’s High School Musical — we were delighted.
Tisdale, 35, has been acting and singing for years, breaking into theater at a young age. Fun fact: One of Tisdale’s very first roles was a production of The Sound of Music at the Jewish Community Center in her hometown of Monmouth, New Jersey. We love a Jewish origin story!
