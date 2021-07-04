There are many Jewish athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics this summer. But there’s one whom we’re really kvelling over: canoe slalom competitor Jessica Fox.
Jessica, 27, already a two-time Olympic medalist, will be competing in Tokyo this July for Australia’s canoe slalom team. (Canoe slalom, FYI, is timed event in which athletes race whitewater courses via canoe or kayak, with a series of upstream and downstream gates.) In fact, Jessica is the most awarded canoe slalom player ever — talk about impressive!
But here at Kveller, aside from Jessica’s accolades, what really impresses us is how canoe slalom is truly a Fox family affair. Jessica’s father, Richard, competed in the event for the United Kingdom in the Barcelona Olympics in 1992. And her mother, French Jew Myriam Jerusalmi-Fox, won bronze in Atlanta in 1996. Even her younger sister, Noemie, is in on the action: most recently she competed in the U23 World Championship.
Perhaps the most kvell-worthy fact of all about Jessica? Her mother is more than “just” an inspiration, or her biggest fan — Myriam is her coach. (Talk about mother-daughter bonding time!) Myriam has been coaching Jessica (and Noemie!) since they got started in the sport — and now, Jessica is ranked no. 1 in the world.
