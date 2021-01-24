Jill Kargman says a visit last year to Anne Frank’s apartment gave her children immense perspective about quarantining.
The “Odd Mom Out” creator, 46, husband Harry Kargman and kids Sadie, Ivy and Fletch traveled to Amsterdam on a whim last Christmas, and they visited the apartment where 15-year-old Frank hid from the Nazis with her family before her death.
“And so 6 weeks before the first COVID death, we were standing in Anne Frank’s apartment and it’s 250 square feet and there were nine people living there and they died — there was one survivor,” Kargman recently told Page Six. “So when we got back, my kids were on the phone with their friends and the friends were all complaining about what a nightmare this is from their mansion in the Hamptons. And I heard one of my daughters saying, ‘I was just in Anne Frank’s apartment and this is a luxury and don’t say that.’
Read the full story here.