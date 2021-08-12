Earlier this week, Jewish actor Josh Peck (“Drake & Josh”) joined “Live With Kelly and Ryan” to talk about his new Disney+ show, “Turner & Hooch” — and to help teach Ryan Seacrest a Yiddish word.
In a clip from the talk show, Peck discusses his new series, which is a reboot of 1989 buddy cop movie of the same name starring Tom Hanks (and Beasley the Dog). In the updated version, Peck stars as Scott Turner, a rookie U.S. Marshall who unexpectedly inherits a dog who just might be the crime-fighting partner he needs!
Read more HERE.