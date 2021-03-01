Fellow Judy Blume fans, we have wonderful news! The Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret movie is officially a go, and we already know some of the members of the very promising cast (although no Jews as of yet).
Back in October of 2018, we let you know about earliest deal about the movie: The rights to the book were given to filmmaking team James L. Brooks and Kelly Fremon Craig, the team behind the critically acclaimed coming-of-age movie The Edge of Seventeen — starring Jewish actress Hailee Steinfeld — and is, in this writer’s humble opinions, one of the best coming-of-age movies ever made. (It’s also streaming on Hulu right now!)
And now, Entertainment Weekly confirmed the adaptation is a go — and will be shooting this very year. The movie will star Abby Ryder Fortson as our heroine, Margaret Simon. Fortson has already played the daughter of one beloved Jewish dad — Paul Rudd — in the Ant-Man films. She also played Mark Duplass’ daughter in HBO’s Togetherness.
