Julia Haart is making big moves. The designer has taken the fashion world by storm and is now positioned to make big waves with her Netflix docuseries, My Unorthodox Life.
The series documents Haart's decision to leave her established life in a tight-knit Orthodox Jewish community and branch out into embracing her own passions for fashion and design.
"My whole life I was forced to cover myself. So basically, the only parts of my body that were showing were my hands and my face," Haart told ET's Lauren Zima as she guided ET cameras on a tour of her impressive abode. "It comes from this concept that women should cover their bodies so as not to attract male attention because he may come to have impure thoughts. And my personal take on this is, 'Why is that my problem? It's not.'"
