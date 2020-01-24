Coming off her seven-season run on HBO’s “Veep,” Julia Louis-Dreyfus has signed a sweeping multi-year overall deal with Apple, her first-ever overall deal with a streaming service. Under the pact, Louis-Dreyfus will develop new projects exclusively for Apple TV+ as both an executive producer and star.
Louis-Dreyfus, who first made her mark on “Saturday Night Live,” has the rare distinction of having starred on three successful primetime comedy series, all of which have earned her an Emmy Award “Seinfeld,” “The New Adventures of Old Christine” and “Veep.”
