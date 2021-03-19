Joshua Kushner and Karlie Kloss

Supermodel Karlie Kloss and her businessman husband Joshua Kushner have big news: The Jewish couple are now parents. Mazel tov!

Kushner, 35 — an entrepreneur and the younger brother of former presidential adviser Jared — announced the arrival of their baby on Sunday, March 14, writing, “welcome to the world 🌎.” So cute!

Kloss, 28, announced the pregnancy to People magazine in October 2020. She later showed off her baby bump on Instagram in December, with the hopeful caption: “May the lessons of 2020 guide us through the coming year. Here’s to new beginnings in 2021 💫”

