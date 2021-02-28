Kate Hudson stars in the new film “Music,” which has been called out by autism advocacy groups for its portrayal of a teenage girl on the spectrum, played by Maddie Ziegler.
During a sit-down on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Hudson, 41, addressed the backlash, saying she knows there should be more conversation surrounding proper representation.
“I think when people see the film, that they will see the amount of love and sensitivity that was put into it,” the 2021 Golden Globe nominee for best actress told Kimmel when asked about the backlash surrounding “Music.”
