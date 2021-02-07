This morning, in honor of International Holocaust Memorial Day, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, met with two Holocaust survivors over an emotional video call. As reported by the Times of Israel, the two survivors, Zigi Shipper and Manfred Goldberg, had met the royal couple three years ago: They accompanied Prince William and the Duchess on a historic visit to Stutthof concentration camp in Poland in 2017.
During the conversation, Shipper and Goldberg recall the 2017 meeting as a “highlight of their lives.” When Goldberg pulls out a photo from that day, Kate, sitting in a beautiful living room with two green plants — very “on brand” for Tu Bishvat, a Jewish holiday that this year begins on the same day as International Holocaust Memorial Day — smiles and says that it “seems like yesterday.”
Read the full story HERE.