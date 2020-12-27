Some people hunkered down at home while Winter Storm Gail dropped a winter’s worth of snow on New York City.
Not Kosha Dillz, who was not about to let inclement weather stop him from publicizing the miracle on the streets of Brooklyn.
The rapper, otherwise known as Rami Evan-Esh, arrived at his local light-up menorah hoping to celebrate the seventh night of Hanukkah — but found no one was there, due to the, um, several inches of snow already descending on the city. On Instagram, Evan-Esh wrote that he called a phone number written on the menorah and roused a local rabbi, who helped him light the seven candles before filming him “kick some cold bars to spread the vibes.”
