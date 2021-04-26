Lena Dunham can now add “fashion designer” to her resume.
The 34-year-old actress, writer, director and producer has teamed up with size-inclusive designer shopping site 11 Honoré to create a collection of five pieces, priced from $98 to $298 and available in sizes 12 to 26 starting Tuesday, April 6.
The designs include a navy pinstriped blazer and miniskirt, a printed dress, a shirt and a mock-neck tank, per The New York Times; no loungewear, because, as she told the outlet, “If a thin girl wears sweatpants, it’s kind of cute — like, ‘I’m having a rough day!’ But for a chubby girl it’s, ‘You’ve made a lifestyle choice to give up.’”
